Pooja Bhatt On Falling In Love With Bobby Deol: "He Was A Magical Human Being To Be With"

Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her relationship with Bobby Deol and described it as a "magical time." The conversation arose when she was asked why she did not work with father Mahesh Bhatt in Aashiqui, after her debut film Daddy. She said the reason was that her then-boyfriend was not very supportive of her career. When asked whether the internet's speculation that he was Bobby Deol was true, the actress said he came much later.

What's Happening

Pooja Bhatt said, "What's not to fall in love with him? But we grew in different directions. It was a magical time of my life, and he was a magical human being to be with. But I don't think it is in good taste to sit down today and talk about why my relationship with him ended. It was what it was. We never denied it. He is a married man today, the father of grown-up children, and is enjoying a wonderful new surge in his career. I loved him in Animal. For me, he made the film. I'm so happy for him."

She added, "I am not going to trivialise that equation - the time I have spent with somebody. By getting into why it didn't work or what happened. It worked till it didn't work. That's it. Dignity and grace for the present, not only for your own life but also for the people who have been in your life and the people they have in theirs, is a very important thing to maintain."

Bobby Deol married interior and fashion designer Tanya Deol in 1996. They have two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Pooja Bhatt parted ways with Manish Makhija in 2014, 11 years after they married in 2003.

Projects

Bobby Deol will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. The film marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and the actor and is scheduled for a theatrical release across India on June 5. The trailer introduces Bobby Deol as Samar Mehra, a fading television superstar struggling with fame, loneliness and a flirtatious public image.

As for Pooja Bhatt, she was last seen in Prime Video's 2024 series Big Girls Don't Cry. She also appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 (2023) and in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist (2022).

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