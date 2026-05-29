Pooja Bhatt Says She Had 'Spark' With Aamir Khan, But It Never 'Bloomed'

Pooja Bhatt, known for her blunt tongue, recently looked back at the shoot of the 90s cult film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and whether there was any "chemistry" with co‑star Aamir Khan. Keeping the buzz alive, Pooja candidly said there was a "spark" between the lead duo that never took a "tangible" shape.

'We had chemistry, for sure'

During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja was asked if Aamir was attracted to her during the shoot, as many tabloids had claimed back in the day.

"You should ask Aamir that question. I was pretty attractive, right? Would you blame him if he was?" When asked if she was attracted to him, she said, "I found Aamir Khan delightful. Aamir and I were totally in love with each other when the camera was rolling during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin."

Pushed further, Pooja said, "There was a spark for sure, great chemistry, but did that spark bloom into anything tangible of consequence? I don't think so."

We were like Tom and Jerry

Talking about their equation, Pooja shared, "He is not all‑knowing and correct always, and we used to pull each other's leg a lot. We were like Tom and Jerry in that sense. We were always putting each other in our respective places."

Sharing trivia from the shoot, Pooja Bhatt revealed the cap that Aamir wore throughout the film was borrowed from his nephew Imran Khan.

"He was wrong about a lot of other things but he was right about one thing, which was that cap. That cap was his addition to the film. He took it from his nephew, Imran, I think, and he brought it, and we said, 'Oh my god, you can't wear this, it's a child's cap.' He said, 'That's exactly where I got it from. I got it from my nephew.' And we were like, 'You can't wear this,' and we were making fun of it, and that cap became a rage; it was sold on every street corner," she said.

Last week, Pooja shared a throwback image from a candid shoot featuring herself and Aamir.

"Someday I will share the story behind these impromptu photos shot on Gautam Rajadhyaksha's balcony, in his sprawling home on Hughes Road. But not yet... not just yet," she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt was recently seen in projects such as Bombay Begums and Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has lately been supporting his son Junaid Khan, who has recently stepped into Bollywood. The actor was seen promoting Junaid's film Ek Din, which also stars Sai Pallavi.