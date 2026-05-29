Pooja Bhatt Opens Up On Mahesh Bhatt And Parveen Babi's Relationship: 'My Mother Forgave Him Years Ago'

Pooja Bhatt has spoken about her father Mahesh Bhatt's past relationship with actor Parveen Babi, shedding light on a deeply personal chapter in their family history. Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi were reportedly in a relationship in the late 1970s, after her separation from actor Kabir Bedi. At the time, Bhatt was married to Lorraine Bright, also known as Kiran Bhatt, and is said to have walked out of the marriage during that period.

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi's relationship eventually came to an end. Reports have long suggested that it unfolded against the backdrop of Parveen Babi's mental health struggles, which added complexity to their time together.

In a recent conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Pooja Bhatt addressed the subject. She said she respects her father's decision to leave a marriage that was not working, emphasising that such choices can be difficult and deeply personal.

What Pooja Bhatt Said

Pooja Bhatt said, "Would I rather have a father who acknowledges he's human, that there's been a shift in his affection, who moves out of the house to stand by the woman he's met?"

She added, "Or would I prefer a father who stays under the same roof as my mother for society's sake, has 200 affairs outside, but there's an air of normalcy and conspiracy of silence maintained by everybody?" She said, "Because they are mard, so they can do it. That never happened at my home. They both thought the relationship was over."

After Parveen Babi's death, following a prolonged struggle with mental health issues, Mahesh Bhatt and his wife Kiran Bhatt chose to reconcile and work on their marriage again. A few years later, Bhatt met actor Soni Razdan, and the two developed a relationship. After reportedly being together for several years, he converted to Islam and married her in 1986.

In the same interaction, Bhatt was also asked whether his decision to change his religion was driven by his desire to have a second marriage.

Pooja Bhatt said, "He'd never part ways with my mother. I know one thing about my father - that once he holds your hands, whoever you are, he doesn't let go. That's applicable to the women in his life, people he's worked with, and people whom he's groomed and launched. He's there. He's reliable."

Pooja added, "She forgave him years ago; otherwise they wouldn't have reached where they are. Who's the villain? Is Soni the villain? Is Parveen Babi the villain? Is Mahesh Bhatt the villain? Is Kiran the villain, or Lorraine Bright rather? Is life the villain? Or circumstances? Is being wretchedly human the villain?"

"When I look at my parents today, the nature of love has changed. But they're one unit. When people ask me, 'What about love?', I say if love can be like that, when two people can be there for each other morally through thick and thin... Even if the world is on one side, and you're wrong, but you can still stand by my side nonetheless," said Pooja.



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