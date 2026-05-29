Actors Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal Announce First Pregnancy, Celebs React

Actor Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal married on November 21, 2021 in Mumbai. They took to Instagram earlier today to announce their first pregnancy.

Sharing an Instagram carousel featuring the two dressed in black, with the word "Baap" customised on Aditya Seal's T-shirt, they wrote, "I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for what the privilege of being yours would."

Celeb Reactions

Friends from the industry took to the comments to congratulate the parents-to-be.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Omggggg, so so happy", while Ananya Panday commented, "Aw yay, congratulationsss."

Sonakshi Sinha added, "Omggg congratulationss, guys."

Anushka Ranjan's sister and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor posted a series of heart emojis.

Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations", whereas Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh sent love with heart emojis.

About Aditya Seal And Anushka Ranjan

The couple had a lavish wedding and pre-wedding festivities in a traditional setup in Mumbai. Their wedding ensembles were designed by Manish Malhotra and they took their vows in a gorgeous outdoor setting.

Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Sussanne Khan, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Rakesh Roshan, Neena Gupta and Poonam Dhillon were some of the celebrities in attendance.

Aditya Seal rose to fame with his roles in Student of the Year 2, Tum Bin II and Khel Khel Mein, and most recently Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Anushka Ranjan has featured in films such as Wedding Pullav, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Gulabi Lens.