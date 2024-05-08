10/10 If You Can Guess Which Actress This Cutie Grew Up To Be

Vaani Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: _vaanikapoor_)

Vaani Kapoor made our day by sharing unseen throwback pictures of herself from her childhood featuring her family and friends. In a bunch of photos posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the War star looks almost unrecognisable. The first frame features her posing for the camera in a light blue top. In others, she can be seen surrounded by her near and dear ones. Our favorite, however, is the picture in which baby Vaani Kapoor can be seen making a cute face in a red ensemble. The Befikre star captioned the post, "Just throwbacks." Vaani's BFFs Raashii Khanna and Anushka Ranjan were among the first to drop comments on the post. Raashii wrote, "Cutie," while Anushka gushed, "Sweetu."

See what Vaani Kapoor posted:

Last year, Vaani Kapoor took a trip across Europe with her dear friend Raashii Khanna. Raashii Khanna shared videos and pictures from her Amsterdam holiday. She and Vaani also went to Paris. She wrote: "Some of my favorite things - great company, great food (some very delicious croissants ) discovering new cultures and some amazing songs, hail storms, and Amsterdam." In the comments section of the post, Vaani Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at Raashii Khanna's post here:

In terms of work, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actress is all set to enter the OTT world with a web series titled Mandala Murders. Helmed by Mardaani director Gopi Puthran, the series will see Vaani sharing screen space with Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance in which she worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has featured in films such as Befikre, Bell Bottom, Aaha Kalyanam, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and War to name a few.