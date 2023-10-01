To 'Sunshine' Anushka Ranjan, An Adorable Birthday Wish From BFF Vaani Kapoor

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: _vaanikapoor_ )

Actress Anushka Ranjan rang in her 33rd birthday with an adorable wish from her Bff Vaani Kapoor. War star Vaani Kapoor, who is a regular fixture on Anushka Ranjan's Instagram feed, dedictaed tyhe sweetest post for her friend.She posted a bunch of candid photos of themselves alongside a lovely caption. It read, "Happiest birthday my sunshine !!! hope this year brings everything your heart desires I want you to be forever happy and crazy.. but mainly happy love you." Birthday girl Anushka was quick to reply as she wrote, "I love you tons, my heartbeat."

The post is too cute to miss. Take a look:

Besides Vaani, Anushka's husband and actor Aditya Seal also wished her on Instagram via a heartfelt post. It read, "Happy birthday my beautiful love..you deserve the stars and the moon and much much more..i cant believe i get to ride pillion on this roller coaster with you. Btw i fell in love with how “NORMAL” you are (pls swipe)..6 years down and i always want you to be this normal. I love you today tomorrow and forever."

Wife Anushka's reply was too cute. she wrote, "I love youuuuu .. thank you for ruining my reputation of being a badass heeeh ill be weird forever you stupid boy can't believe how happy you make me."

See what Aditya posted:

Anushka and Aditya got married on November 21 of 2021 with their friends and family in attendance. Sharing their wedding images, Anushka Ranjan wrote a love note which read, “Since the day I've known you I haven't had one dull moment…we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we're headed towards forever together. Addressing Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan added, “Adi you're my smile and you make me so happy... Thank you for choosing me every day and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let's go live our happily ever after... I guess I did finally get SEALed,” with an infinity emoji.

See the wedding post here:

Vaani Kapoor was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera.