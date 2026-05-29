Ranveer Singh's <i>Pralay</i> On Track Amid Film Body Action Over <i>Don 3</i>, Expected To Go On Floors In August

Amid the ongoing FWICE–Ranveer Singh controversy, industry chatter has shifted to a crucial question: could Pralay, the actor's ambitious Rs 300 crore zombie thriller, face delays before filming begins?

The speculation followed the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issuing a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh on May 25 after his abrupt exit from Don 3.

The Buzz

While the development sparked conversations about the actor's upcoming projects, sources indicate concerns around Pralay may be premature.

At present, Pralay is still in pre-production and is expected to go on floors only in August this year.

Industry insiders point out that a non-cooperation directive cannot stop pre-production work, which includes scripting, design planning, VFX preparation, location scouting and other groundwork essential to mounting a film of this scale. For the time being, the film continues to move ahead as planned.

And this is not an ordinary project.

Pralay is touted as a full-scale post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller, a genre Bollywood has rarely explored.

Directed by debutant Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the film has already generated significant buzz for its scale and concept.

The project is backed by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films, Ranveer Singh's banner Maa Kasam Films and Applause Entertainment.

About Pralay

Reports suggest the film is being mounted on a budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, with international technicians and crew expected to join the production to help create its sprawling zombie universe.

The screenplay is written by Jai Mehta along with Vishal Kapoor of Lootere fame. Ranveer is said to be fully invested in the film and excited about exploring survival horror, a genre still relatively untapped in mainstream Hindi cinema.

The actor will reportedly undergo a dramatic transformation and sport an entirely new look for the role.

The uncertainty around Pralay stems from the larger standoff involving FWICE and Ranveer Singh.

The federation's directive reportedly followed complaints linked to the actor's abrupt withdrawal from Don 3, with allegations that the exit disrupted schedules and led to financial setbacks for producers.

While the FWICE move is not legally equivalent to a formal ban, many within the industry believe it could create logistical challenges once a film begins production, particularly where worker participation and coordination are involved.

For now, Pralay appears unaffected. With months still left before filming begins, there remains hope within the industry that the impasse will be resolved. With a project this ambitious and expensive, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and the producers are expected to leave no stone unturned to ensure Pralay weathers the controversy before it battles zombies on screen.