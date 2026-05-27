What We Know About Ranveer Singh's <i>Pralay</i>, The Hansal Mehta Film, Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row

After conquering the box office with the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for his next.

Titled Pralay, the upcoming film is not just another action entertainer. It is a full-blown post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller that promises chaos, destruction, and a cinematic world Indian audiences have never experienced before.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Jai Mehta, son of acclaimed director Hansal Mehta, the film has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Bollywood.

Backed by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films, Ranveer's own production banner Maa Kasam Films and Applause Entertainment, Pralay is aiming for scale, spectacle, and survival horror all at once.

Hansal Mehta Shares Details About Pralay

Speaking to Variety India, the filmmaker said, "It's the kind of film that India hasn't made yet, the kind of film that India hasn't seen before."

The film is reportedly being mounted on a staggering budget of nearly Rs 300 crore, with an international crew being brought on board to help create its large-scale zombie universe. The screenplay has been written by Jai Mehta along with Vishal Kapoor, known for his work on Lootere.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is said to be fully invested in the project and excited about exploring a genre Bollywood rarely touches. The actor will reportedly sport an entirely new look in the film as he steps into this dark, dystopian world.

There is also buzz that Kalyani Priyadarshan has been cast as the female lead opposite Ranveer. If the reports turn out to be true, the film will mark her Bollywood debut after the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

The FWICE Controversy

While excitement around Pralay continues to grow, the film is also arriving at a complicated moment in Ranveer Singh's career.

On May 25, 2026, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following his sudden exit from Don 3. The move reportedly came after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached the federation months ago regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

Even though the directive is not legally the same as a formal ban, industry insiders believe it could still create logistical challenges for upcoming productions involving Ranveer. Since Pralay is expected to go on floors in August 2026, many are now wondering whether the ongoing standoff could affect schedules, crew coordination or production plans.

NDTV has reportedly reached out to Hansal Mehta for a response regarding the matter, though there has been no official clarification yet.