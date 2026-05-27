Kunal Kohli Has A Reality Check For Ranveer Singh Critics: "Don't Judge Actor By Success Or Failure"

A month ago, filmmaker Kunal Kohli's explosive Dhurandhar review took the internet by storm when he revealed that the "biggest directors" hoped Ranveer Singh's film would flop.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Kohli was asked about his take on Ranveer Singh and how the actor has made a solid comeback after a dry spell when he was practically written off.

Kunal Kohli said, "There is one thing that social media fans and producers and everybody needs to understand. There is nobody, whether it is the biggest of stars, who is saved from a flop film. Everybody is going to get one. You cannot not have a flop film. It is not possible. And it happens to every single actor. That does not define you. And that's going to happen to an actor, producer, and director."

He added, "Ranveer Singh is going to give a hit film again, and he's going to give a flop film again. He's going to do everything. That's just the way it goes. It's not a big deal. Get over it. Is it a good film? Yes, it is. Move on. Accept it's a flop and move on. And you learn so much from it."

"Ranveer Singh is a wonderful actor. Some of the scenes he's done in Dhurandhar are absolutely brilliant. There are scenes he's done in films that haven't worked, which are absolutely brilliant. So how does it matter? Don't judge an actor by the success or failure of a film - that just shows your weakness as a film viewer or filmgoer if you're going to sit and judge people just based on box office," concluded Kohli.

When Kunal Kohli Reviewed Dhurandhar

Kunal Kohli shared a clip on Instagram and said, "Congratulations Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, and Jio Studios. You all have earned 100 crores+ a day, twice. Dhurandhar has of course become the biggest hit of Indian cinema, which is wonderful."

He continued, "The important parts of the film that I would like to highlight about this film and what it has done: it has shown us the true potential of the Indian box office. Phenomenal. It has shown us that desi subjects and stories work like nothing else. Let's not be influenced by western subjects and ideas; let's make desi films."

"Heroes ko mard hona chahiye. Hindi films ke heroes ko mard hona chahiye. Not some lost, confused boy. That's what Saiyaara was. That's what Dhurandhar is. Look at the numbers. Genuine collection," said Kunal Kohli.

Furthermore, Kunal Kohli elaborated, "Fake collections kar ke bhi you are not doing 100 crores for the entire lifetime collection of your film. This is doing 100 crores a day with genuine collections. Thank you Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Jio Studios for showing us the way and the potential of our cinema," concluded the filmmaker.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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