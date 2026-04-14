'<i>Dhurandhar</i> Monday <i>Ko Baith Jaayegi</i>': Kunal Kohli Reveals 'Biggest Directors' Hoped Ranveer Singh Film Would Flop

Many celebrities from the film fraternity have praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Ranveer Singh's stellar performance in it. Last month, Kunal Kohli took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the genuine collections the film has made. He has now opened up about how many filmmakers believed that the film wouldn't work.

What's Happening

Kunal Kohli told Screen, "Even when the industry doesn't support a film, the film still works. Nobody supported Dhurandhar. The biggest directors I spoke to said, 'Monday ko baith jayegi. Monday ko aur chal gayi' (It will stop performing from Monday. But instead, it started working better from Monday)."

He continued, "Nobody supported Border 2. People said second week mein thoda baith gayi (It's done Rs 300 crore plus). What are you saying! That's a blockbuster. End of discussion. It doesn't matter if the industry supports you or not."

Kunal Kohli's Post For Dhurandhar

Kunal Kohli shared a clip on Instagram and said, "Congratulations Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, and Jio Studios. You all have earned 100 crores+ a day, twice. Dhurandhar has of course become the biggest hit of Indian cinema, which is wonderful."

He continued, "The important parts of the film that I would like to highlight about this film and what it has done: it has shown us the true potential of the Indian box office. Phenomenal. It has shown us that desi subjects and stories work like nothing else. Let's not be influenced by western subjects and ideas; let's make desi films."

"Heroes ko mard hona chahiye. Hindi films ke heroes ko mard hona chahiye. Not some lost, confused boy. That's what Saiyaara was. That's what Dhurandhar is. Look at the numbers. Genuine collection," said Kunal Kohli.

Furthermore, Kunal Kohli elaborated, "Fake collections kar ke bhi you are not doing 100 crores for the entire lifetime collection of your film. This is doing 100 crores a day with genuine collections. Thank you Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Jio Studios for showing us the way and the potential of our cinema," concluded the filmmaker.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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