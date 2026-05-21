<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Mustafa Recalls Training Yami Gautam After Pregnancy: '<i>Toofani</i> Toddler Was At Her Feet'

Mustafa Ahmed played the role of Rizwan, a RAW agent stationed in Pakistan and a loyal right-hand to Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Mustafa, a celebrity trainer, had a breakthrough moment with Dhurandhar. Recently he took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for Yami Gautam, whom he trained for Article 370, and included a screenshot of their video call. The backstory he shared was especially interesting.

What's Happening

Mustafa Ahmed wrote, "This picture is a testament to discipline, dedication, and showing up - no matter what. As many of you know, I trained @yamigautam for over four months while she prepared for her role in Article 370."

He continued, "We worked on every aspect of fitness. But what many don't know is that she continued training with me even post-pregnancy - mostly online whenever she wasn't in Mumbai. What you can't see in this blurry picture is her little toofani toddler at her feet, clinging on to her. That's why we're both smiling. And honestly, that's exactly what makes this picture so special to me - and I hope to Yami as well."

He further applauded Yami and himself for the discipline they both showed.

He also added that the screenshot of the session with Yami Gautam was taken while he was standing in a queue for a Coldplay concert in Abu Dhabi.

He added, "We usually trained early mornings around 6:30 AM, but because of the time difference and me travelling, we planned this session later in the day. And despite everything, she still showed up. No excuses. No shortcuts. Just commitment."

On Requesting Yami Gautam If He Could Share The Picture

Mustafa Ahmed also explained the reason behind asking Yami Gautam for permission to share the screengrab on social media.

He wrote, "I remember asking her if I could take this picture because I knew someday I could share it to show what real dedication looks like. When someone shows up with that kind of consistency and gives 100% every single session, how can you not give back 200% as a coach?"

"I've always said this about you, @yamigautam - the success, respect, and love you receive isn't luck. It's the result of the discipline and dedication you bring into everything you do. And I'm truly grateful to witness and be a small part of that journey," he concluded.

On Rizwan's Future In The Dhurandhar Verse

For the unversed, Rizwan becomes Hamza's right-hand man after the latter gets the throne of "King of Lyari". But Hamza heads back to India after his cover is blown, which leaves Rizwan alone.

Fans now want to know Rizwan's future with Hamza away.

In the AMA session, Mustafa said, "I would imagine that Rizwan would take over where Hamza left. No one knows of his identity and he has already placed himself in a very strong position to keep eliminating those who are left to be dealt with. He sure is capable of keeping going."

There are many fan theories too of Rizwan working alongside Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), yet another Indian agent working from the inside as he tackles Pakistan's politics.

One fan asked Mustafa, "Are you the next King of Lyari now that Hamza is gone?"

Mustafa replied, "Absolutely. Jameel Saab and I can take over Pakistan. And actually run it better than their politicians for their own good."

Over the years, Mustafa has trained several Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.

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