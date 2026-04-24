<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Mustafa Says He And Rakesh Bedi Can 'Run Pakistan Better Than Their Politicians'

Mustafa Ahmed played the role of Rizwan, a RAW agent stationed in Pakistan and also a right-hand loyalist to Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Mustafa is a celebrity trainer who had a breakthrough moment with Dhurandhar. He recently conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, where he opened up about all things Dhurandhar and his career.

On Rizwan's Future In The Dhurandhar Verse

For the unversed, Rizwan becomes Hamza's right-hand man after the latter gets the throne of "King of Lyari". But Hamza heads back to India after his cover is blown, which leaves Rizwan alone.

Fans now want to know Rizwan's future with Hamza away.

In the AMA session, Mustafa said, "I would imagine that Rizwan would take over where Hamza left. No one knows of his identity and he has already placed himself in a very strong position to keep eliminating those who are left to be dealt with. He sure is capable of keeping going."

There are many fan theories too of Rizwan working alongside Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), yet another Indian agent working from the inside as he tackles Pakistan's politics.

One fan asked Mustafa, "Are you the next King of Lyari now that Hamza is gone?"

Mustafa replied, "Absolutely. Jameel Saab and I can take over Pakistan. And actually run it better than their politicians for their own good."

On Working With Ranveer Singh

On working with Ranveer Singh, Mustafa said, "It's not easy to work with him. He demands nothing but the best. Because he gives you nothing but his best. He really helped me a lot to create Rizwan and ensured I always felt like his equal. That, for me, is something I will remember forever."

Over the years, Mustafa has trained several Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.