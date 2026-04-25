Box Office: <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Stays Steady In Week 2, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Mints Rs 1,124 Crore

Two very different box office stories are playing out right now. On the one hand, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is winding down after a historic, record-breaking run. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is steadily building its numbers, holding firm in its early weeks despite strong competition from the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Bhooth Bangla Maintains Steady Pace

Bhooth Bangla has delivered a better-than-expected first week and continues to keep momentum. On Day 8, the film collected Rs 5.75 crore net across 8,573 shows. This pushed its total India gross to Rs 107.20 crore and India nett to Rs 90.15 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film added Rs 2.50 crore on the same day, taking its international gross to Rs 37.50 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 144.70 crore.

The film wrapped up its first week with Rs 84.40 crore net in India and a worldwide gross of Rs 135.45 crore, supported by Rs 35.5 crore from overseas markets. On Day 7, it collected Rs 5.15 crore, continuing a consistent weekday trend after its opening weekend.

It opened at Rs 3.75 crore and saw growth over the weekend, peaking at Rs 23 crore on Day 3. Since then, collections have stabilised, and the film has maintained a wide presence across more than 10,000 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Nears Finish Line

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now in its sixth week but continues to add to its massive total. On Day 37, the film earned around Rs 1.60 crore. Its India nett collection has reached Rs 1,124.29 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 1,345.66 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

The film is currently running in just over 500 theatres with occupancy around 9%, suggesting that its long theatrical run is gradually coming to a close.

Occupancy Trends At Different Stages

The contrast between the two films is also visible in occupancy trends. Dhurandhar 2 saw peak occupancy between 54% and 76% in its early days, which has now reduced to single digits.

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has seen weekday occupancy ranging between 12% and 20% and the numbers improved over weekends.