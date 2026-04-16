Adivi Sesh Opens Up On <i>Dacoit's</i> Box Office Run Amid <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Storm: "Who Can Say?"

Adivi Sesh's action-thriller Dacoit has been quietly holding its ground at the box office. Released on April 10, the film arrived a few weeks after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a move that was clearly planned to avoid direct competition with the Aditya Dhar directorial.

While Dacoit managed a decent Rs 19.8 crore opening weekend, it could not match the momentum of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was still pulling crowds even in its fourth weekend, collecting Rs 41.95 crore during that period.

Overall, Dacoit has earned Rs 27.05 crore in India and Rs 43.89 crore globally so far. On the other hand, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has turned into a box office giant, crossing Rs 1099.81 crore domestically and Rs 1733 crore worldwide, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Still, Adivi Sesh does not seem too bothered about the comparisons. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he addressed whether the presence of Dhurandhar: The Revenge affected his film's performance. “Honestly, who can say? I mean, had Dhurandhar not been around, had there not been a two-month IPL this time, or had Kantara and Vikram not been released day as Major..,” he said, keeping things straightforward. He added, “But the destiny for this film has been beautifully positive, and I'm just grateful now.”

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead alongside a strong supporting cast including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni and Zayn Marie Khan.

The story centres around Haridas “Hari”, played by Adivi Sesh, a Dalit man who lands in prison after being betrayed by his former lover Saraswati, played by Mrunal Thakur. Once out, he sets out to settle scores, but his journey soon pulls him into a string of robberies. As he chases revenge, fate brings him face-to-face with Saraswati again, setting the stage for their intense and complicated showdown.

The project has been bankrolled by Annapurna Studios, S. S. Creations and Suniel Narang Production.