<i>Haq</i> Director Reveals Yami Gautam Learnt Quran For Her Role: 'We Spent More Than A Year Understanding Islamic Law'

Filmmaker Suparn S Varma has shared fresh insights into the intense preparation behind his film Haq, revealing the lengths the team went to ensure authenticity.

The film, led by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, has been praised for its storytelling and strong social themes.

In a recent conversation with BBC Asian Network, the director spoke about the research process and the commitment shown by his lead actor, particularly Yami, in preparing for her role.

Yami Gautam's Preparation For Haq

Suparn Varma revealed that Yami Gautam underwent extensive preparation, which included studying religious texts to better understand her character's world. He shared, "We spent almost a year and a half understanding Islamic law," adding that Yami had learnt the Holy Quran for the role.

Yami plays Shazia Bano, a woman navigating personal and legal struggles in 1970s India.

The filmmaker also highlighted that the film's research process was detailed and deliberate, especially in today's climate. "Everybody has information, you don't know whether it's right or wrong. In that space, I wanted Haq to be a voice of reason," he said.

About The Film

Produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, the film explores themes of gender, justice, and personal dignity. It follows Shazia as she takes her husband to court after he marries another woman and refuses to provide her maintenance.

After its theatrical release in November 2025, Haq found a wider audience upon its OTT debut on January 2, 2026. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

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