"Quran Forbids Vande Mataram": 2 Congress Concillors Say No To National Song

What began as a routine budget discussion inside the Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday spiralled into a full-blown political and ideological showdown, after two Congress councillors refused to sing Vande Mataram, triggering chaos inside the House and a war of words that is now echoing across Madhya Pradesh.

The flashpoint came when Congress councillors Fauzia Sheikh Aleem and Rubina Iqbal declined to participate in the singing of Vande Mataram during proceedings.

Congress Councillor Fouzia Shaik Alim

As tempers rose, Fauzia directly challenged the authority of the Chair, demanding to know the legal basis behind the directive. She insisted on being shown the specific statute or law that mandates the singing of Vande Mataram inside the civic body.

The question ignited an immediate and furious reaction from BJP councillors, who termed the refusal an insult to national sentiment. Slogans were raised, voices clashed, and the House descended into uproar.

In a dramatic move to restore order, Chairman Munnalal Yadav directed Fauzia to leave the House. But the storm did not end there.

Outside the House, the controversy intensified further when Congress councillor Rubina Iqbal made an explosive statement to the media, declaring, "We do not bow down to anyone's bullying not even their father's."

She went on to justify her stand on religious grounds, stating, "In our Islamic faith, the singing of Vande Mataram is prohibited. However, this does not mean we do not sing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha, Hindustan Hamara'."

"Our Quran forbids Vande Mataram because for us, Allah alone is Supreme. 'Vande' means to worship and 'Mataram' refers to the mother. We worship only Allah, so why should we worship anyone else?" she added.

Her comments sent political temperatures soaring.

Taking a sharp swipe at the ruling party, Rubina added, "Many BJP members do not allow Muslims to set up shops. If that is the case, they should also stop importing oil and gas from Iran."

She also targeted her own party leadership, saying, "This is my third term, and for the first time I have seen a Chairman who remains completely silent. To hell with the Congress party they treat Muslims merely as a vote bank."

In a stunning political threat, she declared, "If the Congress expels us, we will contest as independent candidates and we will win. We can also join (Asaduddin) Owaisi's party."

The BJP, too, has refused to back down.

Party leaders have indicated that an FIR will be filed, with consultations underway between Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Chairman Munnalal Yadav.

BJP leaders launched a blistering attack, with city president Sumit Mishra invoking history to corner the Congress.

He stated, "Vande Mataram was first sung at a Congress convention during the freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev all sang it. Even Ashfaqulla Khan went to the gallows with Vande Mataram on his lips."

The controversy has also triggered sharp divisions within the Congress itself.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra launched an unusually harsh attack, saying, "Those who cannot fulfill their national duty, those who cannot recite Vande Mataram can go to hell; let them go and settle in Pakistan."

He went further, calling Rubina Iqbal's remarks "political blackmail" and alleging that the controversy was "a calculated move in collusion with the BJP".

Mishra added that such statements insult not just the freedom movement but also Muslim freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. He urged the party to take decisive action, saying, "Do not just issue a notice, expel her."