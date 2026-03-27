Yami Gautam Sneakily Watches <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> In Packed Theatre, A Viral Reaction Follows

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released in theatres on March 19, has caught audiences' attention not just for its scale and performances, but also for a special cameo by Yami Gautam.

Her sister Surilie Gautam took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to share an epic reaction of Yami enjoying the film in a packed theatre and reacting to her scene. The adorable clip went viral in no time.

Sharing the clip, Surilie Gautam wrote, "Take a bow yet again for one and only @adityadharfilms. Another masterpiece!! Spectacular film and we are incredibly proud of you. And over the moon celebrating your success. And my beautiful sister who is the pillar of strength and luck @yamigautam. Love you guys and let's partyyyyy nowwwww."

Instagram/Surilie Gautam

Yami Gautam re-shared it and wrote, "Love you."

In the clip, Yami is seen covering her face as she feels shy and then telling her sister to keep quiet.

Yami Gautam's Cameo In Dhurandhar 2

In Dhurandhar 2, Yami Gautam portrays a nurse who is operating as an Indian undercover agent in Pakistan. While the cameo is brief, we could not help but notice an intriguing detail-the name tag on her uniform reads "Shazia Bano." This was the name of her character in Haq, making it a subtle callback or Easter egg for attentive viewers.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

As the second weekend approaches, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster hit-Dhurandhar: The Revenge-picked up the pace. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 49.70 crore on Thursday in the domestic market, slightly higher than Wednesday's numbers. The total domestic collections now stand at Rs 675 crore (net) and Rs 806.30 crore (gross). The worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,067.24 crore.

In week one, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted Rs 624.47 crore in India.

On Thursday, the Hindi version contributed Rs 46 crore to the total, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 2.50 crore to the day's total, Rs 49.70 crore.

On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 48.75 crore in India, including Hindi and all other languages.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made Rs 114.85 crore.

On March 23-the first Monday since the film's release-numbers dropped to precisely Rs 65 crore.

On March 24, the film registered a further drop to precisely Rs 56.55 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this installment.

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