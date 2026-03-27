Danish Pandor Reveals Not Being "Aware" Of Yami Gautam's Surprise Cameo In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

Danish Pandor, who played the role of Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, is basking in the film's success. There are a lot of surprise twists in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but Danish Pandor, who gained fame after playing Uzair Baloch, reveals that he wasn't aware of Yami Gautam's cameo in the film.

What's Happening

Danish Pandor told CNN News18, "I wasn't aware of her cameo - in the sense that I didn't know at what point she comes in. These decisions are all taken by the director himself. So, I was completely oblivious of it. I was totally surprised as I wasn't there when she shot for her cameo."

He continued, "Her part in this film is done so beautifully. It's such a strong cameo. She enters the frame and the whole frame lifts up. It was a delight to see her onscreen. I personally think Yami ma'am is a beautiful actress and a terrific performer at the same time. She has done a phenomenal job in her recent film, Haq."

"I was in awe of what she did in it. For us, as actors, these performances inspire us. To break the rhythm, to understand the world, to give such amazing monologues, to deliver those scenes-all of it was incredible! The way she has built her career is absolutely amazing," concluded Danish.

Yami Gautam's Cameo In Dhurandhar 2

In Dhurandhar 2, Yami Gautam portrays a nurse who is operating as an Indian undercover agent in Pakistan. While the cameo is brief, we could not help but notice an intriguing detail-the name tag on her uniform reads "Shazia Bano". This was the name of her character in Haq, making it a subtle callback or Easter egg for attentive viewers.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.