Imtiaz Ali Feels "Terribly Guilty" As Fans Quit Their Stable Jobs After Watching Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's <i>Tamasha</i>

Over a decade after its release, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha continues to resonate with young audiences in ways that very few Bollywood films have managed. While the romantic drama received a mixed response upon its release in 2015, it has since become a cult favourite, particularly among younsters, who relate to its themes of self-discovery and breaking free from societal expectations.

People over the years have shared how the film inspired them to pursue their dreams instead of their 9-5 corporate jobs. While director Imtiaz Ali is proud to have made such an impact, he is concerned as well.

Recalling his interaction at Boman Irani's writers' convention, Spiral Bound, he told News 18, “I feel terribly guilty. Recently, I went to Boman Irani's Spiral Bound, a writer's convention, and he did a magnificent job with it. A lot of new writers were there. So many of them came up to me and told me they left their jobs after watching Tamasha and now they're writers. The instant thought that came to my mind is, I hope they succeed.”

The filmmaker explained he feels a sense of responsibility when he hears such stories. He said that he would feel guilty if things do not work out for those who took major life-changing decisions after being influenced by Tamasha and mentioned that sometimes the impact extends beyond the individuals themselves.

“I've got mixed feelings about all of this. I'm sure many of them had lucrative professions but left all of that to be artists just like all of us in the industry who are also trying to become artists,” he added.

At the same time, Ali said that he admires those who have the courage to follow their passion. He explained, “To be honest, if I were in their position, I would've been happy. I've personally never thought of these things very methodically, money-mindedly or practically. Ultimately, I feel good, but also a sense of responsibility.”

Currently, Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is set to hit theatres on June 12. The film, which will explore themes of migration and loss, features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.