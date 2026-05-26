Imtiaz Ali Addresses Deepika Padukone After Viral <i>Cocktail</i> Casting Remarks: 'To Be Mean To You Is Not Possible'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali issued a clarification on Instagram after his earlier remarks about Deepika Padukone's casting in Cocktail drew attention online.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Imtiaz Ali clarified, "My dearest and loveliest @deepikapadukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour, I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you, more than anyone else, know how much I love you, appreciate you... but I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt, so I am telling you, please don't."

"To be mean to you iss janam mein toh possible nahi hai (is not possible at all in this lifetime)... I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you, but it's been a while and I didn't want to take a chance. Wish you the best and love always."

What Happened Earlier

During a recent interview, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali spoke about the casting choices for Cocktail and revealed that Deepika Padukone was initially approached for a different role in the film. Producer Dinesh Vijan and director Homi Adajania had first considered her for the part of Meera, which was later played by Diana Penty.

However, when Deepika discussed the offer with Imtiaz Ali, who had earlier worked with her on Love Aaj Kal, he advised her to take up the role of Veronica instead. He believed the character, which was bold and carefree, stood in contrast to Deepika's public image at the time.

Imtiaz felt that while Deepika was known for a more reserved and 'good girl' image, she had a more spontaneous and lively side in real life. He believed this quality made her suitable for the role of Veronica, a strong and unconventional character, and that the contrast would offer something new to audiences.

He also noted that the emotional depth required for the role existed in her, which made the performance opportunity more compelling.



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