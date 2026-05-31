Bobby Deol Reacts To Rumours Of Rift With <i>Alpha</i> Co-Star Alia Bhatt: '<i>Main Bhi Hairaan Ho Gaya</i>'

Speculation surrounding the sets of Alpha recently caught the attention of fans after social media was flooded with claims that Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt had a fallout while filming the much-awaited spy thriller.

However, Bobby has now put the rumours to rest, calling them baseless.

Bobby Deol's Reaction

During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor addressed the reports and revealed that he was just as surprised as everyone else when he first came across them.

"Mujhe bhi ek dost ne bheja uss rumour ka snapshot. Main bhi hairaan ho gaya. Log itne velle hai ki kuch bhi likh ke bana dete hai," he said.

Bobby went on to dismiss the claims completely and spoke about working with Alia.

"Alia is a very good actress and she is very professional. She works very hard. Alia was also prepared for all the fight sequences that she had to do. Toh mujhe nahi samaj mein aaya kisne kya soch ke ye sab rumours likhe. I can't go around proving the point to anybody. So it is not true. Log Instagram se influenced rehte hai lekin uspe 90 per cent kahaniyaan sahi nahi hoti hai," Bobby added.

About Alpha

Alpha is among the most eagerly awaited projects from the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. The film is significant as the franchise's first female-led instalment and features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also play key characters in the film.

The project has undergone several release date changes over the past year. Originally expected to arrive earlier, the film was later postponed to April 2026 before the makers finally locked July 10 as its theatrical release date.

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