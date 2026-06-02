Kangana Ranaut Requests 'National Crush' Girija Oak To 'Use Her Beauty' To Promote Film, Her Reply

Kangana Ranaut had a light-hearted response when her Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata co-star Girija Oak said she does not believe she earned the “National Crush” tag that followed her viral internet moment.

During a promotional interview for the upcoming film, the conversation turned to Girija's unexpected popularity on social media. Last year, clips of the actor from a podcast spread widely online, with many users praising her appearance in a blue saree. The viral moment led to her being called the “blue saree girl” and even the “National Crush” by several internet users.

As the topic came up, Kangana Ranaut admitted that she had also heard about the buzz surrounding Girija. “What is this about the blue saree? I also heard about it,” Kangana could be heard saying in a video uploaded on Pen Movies' official YouTube channel.

Girija then explained why she is uncomfortable taking credit for the attention she received. “A clip of mine from a podcast went viral. People kept sharing it, you know how the internet explodes suddenly. There was no logic or reason for it. A lot of people kept commenting on my looks. At the end of it, I feel like that wasn't even my achievement. It was my genes. I have earned nothing in how I look,” she said.

Kangana then jokingly encouraged Girija to make the most of the attention. “I am very happy you're in my film. Please apni khoobsurti ka istamal karke film promote kare. (Please use your beauty to promote the film),” Kangana said.

The interviewer also suggested that Girija was being too modest about the National Crush tag. However, the actor maintained that she does not see it as an official recognition.

“But for something to become national, tell me where you get the certificate for. Her (Kangana) becoming national is legitimate. There's no legitimacy to me being called the national crush,” Girija remarked.

Coming back to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the Manoj Tapadia directorial will hit the cinema screens on June 12. In addition to Kangana Ranaut and Girija Oak, the project stars Smita Tambe, Esha Dey, Priya Berde and Asha Shelar.