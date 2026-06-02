Madhuri Dixit Reveals Husband Shriram Nene Was 'Initially Shocked' By Her Stardom

Madhuri Dixit Nene married Dr Shriram Nene in 1999, took a break from her very successful film career and moved to the United States. The actress recently opened up about how her 'stardom' came as a shock to Dr Shriram Nene, and that he now has more friends in the industry than she does.

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Madhuri Dixit told HT City, "We have been here in India since 2011. He's more friends with people in the industry than I am now! He's even said in interviews, 'I knew she was an actor; I didn't know how big an actor she is!' When he came here initially, it was a shock."

She added, "It's all good today. Our kids are growing up; I have enjoyed playing the character of Rekha in Maa Behen. I am in a good place."

Madhuri Dixit On How Break From Acting Felt 'Liberating'

The actress explained how she enjoyed the freedom to do whatever she felt like.

She said, "I enjoyed so much 'me time' with my kids. It was a big part of my dream in life... that I have a husband whom I love, with kids. I was living my dream there."

Madhuri Dixit continued, "In Denver it was smoother and nicer because there were fewer Indians there. Where I lived, mostly there were Americans. For a long time they didn't know who I was - I was Mrs Nene there. I had my kids (Arin and Ryan); I would go to school to drop them. One day I saw a car come and stop at our house, then take a round and come back. My neighbours called me... they were worried that someone could be trying to rob us, so people were careful. The neighbour asked, 'Should I call the cops?'"

She concluded by saying she had to explain that she is a celebrity and that the people in the car were only there to catch a glimpse of her.

About Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene

The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, in 2005. After taking a break to focus on her family, Madhuri returned to the film industry with Aaja Nachle in 2007.

Madhuri Dixit's latest film, Maa Behen, will stream on Netflix from June 5, 2026. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, also features Triptii Dimri, Dhanya Durga, and Ravi Kishan.

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