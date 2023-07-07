Hugh Hefner's Widow To Reveal 'Toxic' Truth About Playboy Mansion: Report

Crystal was the third wife of Hugh Hefner, who she married in December 2012.

Crystal Hefner, the widow of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, has said that she is going to release a memoir that will reveal the "toxic" truth of the iconic Playboy mansion. Speaking to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old said that she never spoke about herself because she felt obligated to "protect" her husband, who died in 2017. The book will be titled 'Only Say Good Things' and is scheduled for release in January 2024, the outlet further said.

Crystal was the third wife of Mr Hefner, who she married in December 2012. She said she faced "toxic objectification and misogyny" while living in the Playboy Mansion.

The model came in Mr Hefner's contact in mid-2000s when she was just 21, according to Daily Mail, and despite the significant 60-year age difference, they got married. The two remained married until Mr Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91.

Reflecting on her journey of self-discovery after his death, Crystal said in an interview with the Daily Mail, "I have had to find out who I am without it being dictated to me. I have had to not only find my voice, but I also had to learn how to use that voice. My book is a testament to the power of time, processing all that I have been through and embracing my truth."

Crystal also plans to delve into her "stolen" young adulthood and shed light on the reality of being known as Mr Hefner's "number one girlfriend".

The outlet said that Crystal has undergone a transformative journey and now feels more comfortable in her own skin, favouring a simpler appearance with minimal hair and makeup, which starkly contrasts her glamorous Playboy days.

In addition to sharing her experiences, Crystal has been vocal about the dangers of the plastic surgery industry after revealing that breast implants had caused her health issues. She advocates for natural beauty and detoxifying her body, having removed her implants and other toxic elements in 2016.

Crystal is not the first former partner of Hugh Hefner to speak out about life in the Playboy Mansion. Holly Madison, another former girlfriend, had disclosed in a 10-part A&E docuseries titled 'Secrets Of Playboy' last year that Mr Hefner built his empire on the backs of vulnerable women. Ms Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, admitted that fear of revenge porn kept her at the Playboy Mansion, as she believed Mr Hefner would release compromising images if she left.

These revelations from Crystal and others shed light on the untold realities behind the glamorous facade of the Playboy Mansion, highlighting the need to challenge the objectification and mistreatment of women in such environments.