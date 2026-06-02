Claude is Offline: Anthropic's AI Chatbot Hits a Global Wall

If you've been trying to load up Claude today to help with your work, coding, or writing, only to be met with a blank screen or an error message, you're definitely not alone. It's not your Wi-Fi acting up this time. Anthropic's wildly popular AI chatbot is currently experiencing a major global outage, leaving hundreds of users around the world completely stranded and staring at broken loading bars.

According to tracking data from Downdetector, the problems started spiking out of nowhere around midday. It wasn't just a slow, gradual trickle of complaints either; reports from frustrated users shot up from practically zero to hundreds in a matter of minutes, indicating a widespread system failure rather than a minor localized glitch.

The issues seem to be hitting people across the board, regardless of how they usually interact with the AI. Outage reports reveal that roughly 62% of users are completely locked out of the main website interface. Another massive chunk of complaints is coming from people trying to use the desktop application, while others are finding that the mobile app is entirely unresponsive.

Even developers are feeling the pinch. The outage has crept into Claude's API, which is the backend system companies use to build Anthropic's AI models directly into their own apps and software. With the API throwing errors, a domino effect is happening, causing external tools that rely on Claude to break down as well. Across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, users are venting about their conversations failing to load, the chatbot giving completely blank responses, or the interface experiencing brutal, unusable lag.

The good news is that Anthropic is fully aware of the chaos and didn't take long to react. The company quickly updated its official status page to confirm the bad news, acknowledging that they are seeing "elevated errors across multiple models." This includes their entire flagship lineup: Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, and the faster Claude 3 Haiku.

Anthropic's engineering team has already changed the status of the incident to "Identified," meaning they've figured out exactly what went wrong behind the scenes and is actively working on deployment fixes to get the servers back on track.

The company hasn't given an exact timeline for when full service will be restored. It's a frustrating roadblock for thousands of professionals, students, and developers who now bake Claude into their daily routines. For now, there isn't much to do except take a forced coffee break, wait it out, and let the engineers patch things up.