Abu Dhabi Freezes Rent Hikes Amid Iran War, Big Relief for Indian Expats

For thousands of Indian families living in Abu Dhabi, renewing a rental contract may no longer come with the annual fear of a higher bill.

In a major relief measure, Abu Dhabi has frozen rent increases across residential, commercial and industrial properties until further notice. The decision means landlords will not be allowed to raise rents for existing tenants or charge higher rates to new tenants moving into previously rented properties.

The move was announced by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the emirate's real estate regulator, and takes effect immediately, , according to a report by Khaleej Times.

Under the new rules, all tenancy contract renewals will be processed with a 0 per cent rent increase. Even when a property changes hands, the new tenant must be offered the same rental value that was agreed upon in the previous contract.

The decision temporarily sets aside Abu Dhabi's existing rental framework, which allows landlords to increase rents by up to 5 per cent a year after providing advance notice to tenants.

What It Means For Tenants

The change offers immediate financial certainty at a time when many households and businesses are grappling with rising costs.

Rent is often the biggest monthly expense for expatriate families in the UAE. For Indians, who form one of the largest overseas communities in the country, the freeze could translate into significant savings.

Families renewing leases will avoid annual rent hikes, while small business owners operating offices, shops and warehouses can plan expenses with greater confidence.

ADREC has clarified that the rental amount stated in the previous tenancy contract will remain valid for both renewed and newly signed agreements until further notice.

A Brake On Rising Rental Costs

The decision comes at a time when Abu Dhabi's property market has been witnessing strong demand from both residents and investors.

Industry experts believe the freeze could help cool rental inflation and reduce friction between landlords and tenants.

Pyush Lohia, Managing Director of Lohia Worldspace, described the move as a significant step towards market stability.

"By freezing rent increases and preventing higher premiums on vacant units, the policy brings much-needed predictability for tenants," he said. Lohia added that the measure could help protect household budgets, reduce relocation pressures on expatriate families and strengthen Abu Dhabi's appeal as a long-term destination for global talent.

Part Of A Wider Support Push

The rent freeze is the latest in a series of support measures introduced since tensions escalated in the region earlier this year.

Authorities had previously stepped in to assist travellers affected by flight disruptions, with hotels instructed to accommodate stranded visitors and additional stay costs covered by the government.

Officials have not indicated how long the rent freeze will remain in place. For now, however, tenants across Abu Dhabi can count on one thing: their rent is staying exactly where it is.