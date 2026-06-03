"If You Want To Live Here...": Suvendu Adhikari Vs Muslim Body Over <i>Vande Mataram</i>

In one of the first decisions after taking over as West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari made singing of Vande Mataram mandatory across all schools and madrasas in the state. The government order mandated the singing of the full national song during the morning assembly at all schools and madrasas.

Now, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expressed concern over the decision of the West Bengal government. The Board has demanded that the notification be "withdrawn immediately" or, at the very least, that "Muslim students be exempted from its application".

In a press statement, the Board's spokesperson, Dr SQR Ilyas, said that compelling any student to recite a song or text that is contrary to his or her religious beliefs constitutes a clear violation of the Fundamental Rights.

Defending his government's move, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that it would be mandatory for all to sing the national song. "If you want to live in this country, you must say Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana, and you must respect 26th January and 15th August," Adhikari declared.

"The recitation of Vande Mataram has been made mandatory in every school... This is Indian culture. This is the Sanatan culture. India is known as both Hindustan and India. This country cannot go into anyone else's hands."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju too supported the Adhikari government's move saying Vande Mataram is the national song of the entire nation. "It does not belong exclusively to me, to you, to any single state, or to any specific religion; it is a national song. There should be absolutely no scope for politicising this issue."

Earlier this week, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had questioned the necessity of playing all five verses of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official events, labelling the practice "unnecessary and burdensome" for audiences.

Speaking to reporters on Monday amid the controversy over the singing of the national song in Keralam, Tharoor said everyone respects Vande Mataram, but making the full version mandatory at every function was difficult to justify.

"Vande Mataram is the national song and we stand up in respect when it is sung. The first verse, or the first couple of verses, is something most people know by heart," he said.

Tharoor noted that traditionally the song was sung once at the start of an event, while the national anthem was played separately, often at the end. "Now they want all five verses to be sung at the beginning of every event and again at the end. I think that is an unnecessary imposition," he said.

Reacting to Tharoor's objection, Keralam BJP chief and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar attacked the Congress for "toeing Muslim League line" on the issue. "What can you expect from the Congress Party? Their politics, their nationalism, and their view about India are dictated by the Indian Union Muslim League, the Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI. If today it's a national song, will tomorrow the national anthem be a problem?"

Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s, Vande Mataram was adopted as India's national song in 1950. On January 24, 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India gave Vande Mataram the status of the national song.

Earlier this year, the Union Home Ministry mandated the singing of Vande Mataram before the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, at all government events and in schools. All six stanzas of the song, including four that were removed in 1937, will now be played. Attendees must stand in attention while the national song is rendered, the Ministry has said.