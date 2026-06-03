Khamenei Adviser Vows 'Deluge Of Missiles' If New US Attack On Iran

The military adviser said the aggressor will swiftly be punished
- Military adviser Mojtaba Khamenei warned of more missile and drone strikes on US
- Mohsen Rezaei stated every attack will be met with a deluge of missiles and drones
- The warning came after US strikes on an Iranian tanker and Qeshm island
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Tehran:
The military adviser to Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Wednesday warned of more missile and drone strikes should the United States renew its attacks on Iran.
"Every shot fired and every attack will be met with a deluge of missiles and drones," Mohsen Rezaei posted on X, adding that "the aggressor will swiftly be punished".
The warning followed US strikes on an Iranian tanker and on Iran's Qeshm island, sparking retaliatory attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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