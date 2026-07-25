New Zealand Man Survives Shark Attack While Diving In Fiji, Undergoes Four Surgeries

A New Zealand fishing influencer has shared an update after surviving a shark attack while diving in Fiji. Henry Gibbs said he is recovering well and hopes to make a full recovery after undergoing several surgeries. On July 24, Gibbs shared his first Instagram post in two weeks, revealing that he was involved in a serious shark attack during his first dive off the Fiji Islands earlier in the month, reported People.

In the post, which included five photos from the hospital, Gibbs said his first dive in Fiji resulted in a pretty nasty shark incident. He explained that two of his friends quickly pulled him out of the water after the attack and rushed him for medical treatment.

At the hospital, Gibbs underwent four surgeries and received a skin graft on his right leg, which was injured in the incident.

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He said it is looking like he will make a full recovery and added that he is hugely grateful for it.

Despite the frightening experience, Gibbs said he has no hard feelings toward the shark. He explained that he was in the shark's environment and hunting its food when the incident happened.

Gibbs added that it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He said there were several lessons he planned to share when he posts the footage from the incident, hoping it would help others avoid ending up in the same situation and also explain how to respond to such an event.

He also thanked everyone who had reached out to him over the past six days since the incident, both in Fiji and in New Zealand. Gibbs said the support had honestly meant a lot to him.

Gibbs said he was feeling very lucky and now has an even greater appreciation for life.