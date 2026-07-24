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Indian Killed In Attack On Ship In Black Sea, Ministry Expresses Concern

The external affairs ministry said that the commercial vehicle MV OMORFI came under attack on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea, "reportedly in Russian territorial waters".

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Indian Killed In Attack On Ship In Black Sea, Ministry Expresses Concern
At the time of the attack, 10 crew members were on board. (Representational Image)
  • An Indian national was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea
  • The Ministry of External Affairs described the incident as a matter of serious concern
  • Details about the attack and who did it have not been fully disclosed yet
What is the current status of the investigation?

An Indian national onboard a commercial vessel transiting through the Black Sea has died, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday.

In a late night statement, the MEA said that the commercial vehicle MV OMORFI came under attack on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea, "reportedly in Russian territorial waters".

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the victim," the MEA said in its statement.

It revealed that at the time of the attack, 10 crew members were on board, including three Indian nationals.

"The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," the ministry said in its statement.

(More details awaited)

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