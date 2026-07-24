Indian Killed In Attack On Ship In Black Sea, Ministry Expresses Concern

An Indian national onboard a commercial vessel transiting through the Black Sea has died, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday.

In a late night statement, the MEA said that the commercial vehicle MV OMORFI came under attack on July 18 while transiting the Black Sea, "reportedly in Russian territorial waters".

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the victim," the MEA said in its statement.

It revealed that at the time of the attack, 10 crew members were on board, including three Indian nationals.

"The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," the ministry said in its statement.

(More details awaited)