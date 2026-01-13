Ukraine Says Russia Attacks Two More Civilian Ships In Black Sea

Russia has attacked two more civilian ships in the Black Sea, both of which were transporting food products, Ukraine's regional development minister said Monday.

The attacks sparked a fire on board one of the ships and wounded a crew member, the minister wrote on Telegram.

Russia has targeted Ukrainian-bound ships throughout its nearly four-year invasion, part of what Kyiv has called a campaign of "terror" aimed at hobbling its maritime exports.

Moscow, which denies targeting civilians, has warned any ship sailing towards Ukrainian ports may be treated as carrying military cargo.

"An enemy drone struck a Panamanian-flagged tanker that was waiting to enter port to load vegetable oil. Unfortunately, one crew member was wounded," Ukrainian regional development minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

"There was also an attack on a ship flying the flag of San Marino, which was leaving the port with a cargo of corn ... This is further proof that Russia is deliberately attacking civilian ships, international trade, and maritime safety," he added.

Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper said the attacks happened around the Chornomorsk port on the southern Ukrainian coast.

