Sunny Deol's <i>Batwara 1947</i> Cleared By Censor Board Without Single Cut, Gets "A" Certificate

Sunny Deol's upcoming film Batwara 1947 has crossed an important milestone ahead of its release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly cleared the historical drama without any cuts.

A source informed the news agency ANI that Batwara 1947 has been approved by the CBFC without any cuts and given an Adults Only (A) certificate. Now that the certification process is complete, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial will release in theatres as planned on August 14, 2026.

The makers received the film's CBFC certificate on July 23, and the website shows that the historical drama has a runtime of 145.34 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Inspired by Asghar Wajahat's well-known play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the film tells an emotional story set during the Partition of India in 1947.

The story follows a family that moves to Lahore and settles in an abandoned Hindu house. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they meet an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave the home where she has spent her life. Her decision leads to emotional and difficult moments that form the heart of the film.

Along with Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Khali. Ali Fazal has a special appearance in the film.

Earlier, Ali Fazal spoke about his experience of working with Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947. In an interview with NDTV, the actor said, “Sunny sir is all heart. I think people know that. The whole family is like that. I think their family has been a big part of the history and the legacy of our film industry. There's a lot of respect for him. He was very collaborative. It was a lovely journey. We shot it for a while. Some patchwork was left, and we shot it later. It was really nice.”