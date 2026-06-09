Video: Helicopter Rescue For 24 Indians From Ship Hit By Missile Near Oman

A timely coordination between the Indian Coast Guard and the Omani authorities led to the rescue of at least 24 Indian seafarers after a missile attack on a foreign-flagged oil tanker yesterday.

The Palau-flagged Marivex had reported a fire incident off the coast of Oman on Monday.

On information, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai coordinated with the Omani authorities and ensured that the sailors be rescued, the Indian Coast Guard said.

Visuals showed Omani helicopters in action, flying over the vessel's deck and evacuating those on the ship.

"Swift response by MRCC Mumbai following missile attack on MT Marivex in Oman SRR. On receiving information, MRCC Mumbai immediately coordinated with OMSC Oman, ensuring the safe rescue of 24 Indian crew by Oman Navy helicopters," it said.

Marivex was sailing from Karwar in India to Duqm in Oman when it came under the missile attack, according to maritime traffic data.

Shipping Ministry Director Opesh Kumar Sharma said yesterday that all Indian seafarers were safe.

Read: Fire On Oil Tanker Carrying 24 Indians Off Coast Of Oman

He added that the Shipping Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of 3,506 Indian seafarers so far, including 32 sailors in the last 96 hours.

The Coast Guard said it remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard Indian lives across the Indian Ocean in coordination with littoral states. "International cooperation with friendly foreign countries remains a key focus for ICG to ensure prompt and effective search and rescue in the Indo-Pacific," it added.