Fire On Oil Tanker Carrying 24 Indians Off Coast Of Oman

An incident of fire on board a foreign-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, with 24 Indian seafarers was reported off the coast of Oman on Monday.

The Madagascar-flagged vessel was not carrying cargo, and all crew members were safe.

"The Mission is seized of an incident involving a ship with Indian sailors onboard. We are in touch with the Omani authorities for their rescue and safety," the Indian Embassy in Oman posted on X.

The tanker was sailing from India's Karwar to Oman's Duqm, according to tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform.

"All Indian seafarers are presently safe. We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian Missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety," Shipping Ministry Director Opesh Kumar Sharma said.

He added that the Shipping Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of 3,506 Indian seafarers so far, including 32 in the last 96 hours.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at 1.30 pm local time, was not immediately known.