Centre Orders Real-Time Monitoring Of Indian Seafarers Amid Gulf Attacks

Amidst the escalating maritime security crisis in Middle East, the government on Tuesday asked the shipping authority to set up a dashboard for providing real-time information about Indian seafarers on each vessel operating in the region, irrespective of the ship's flag.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to establish a comprehensive vessel-by-vessel operational dashboard to account for every Indian on each vessel, irrespective of its flag, operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, according to an official statement.

The dashboard will provide real-time information on vessel position, ownership, cargo, crew strength, crew welfare, threat assessment, intended voyage, next port of call and the availability of facilities, it said.

The minister categorically directed that every Indian seafarer in the affected region must be individually accounted for, irrespective of the vessel's flag, the statement said.

Emphasising that the welfare of seafarers remains paramount, Sonowal said that there can be no compromise whatsoever on the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

According to the statement, chairing a high-level inter-ministerial review meeting here today, Sonowal ordered real-time vessel-by-vessel monitoring, the appointment of dedicated liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer and round-the-clock coordination by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), in association with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), and Indian missions in Iran and Oman.

The review meeting came after the attacks on two vessels-- MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa -- in the Strait of Hormuz. The two vessels together carried 30 Indian seafarers among a combined crew of 46. One Indian seafarer lost his life while another sustained injuries aboard MT Al Bahiyah. On MT Mombasa, nine Indian nationals were injured.

In the meeting, Union Minister of State for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, senior officials from MoPSW, MEA, the Indian Navy, DG of Shipping, Indian embassies of Iran and Oman, along with other key maritime agencies reviewed the evolving security environment across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, assessed risks facing Indian seafarers, and evaluated India's contingency and emergency response mechanisms, the statement said.

Expressing profound grief over the tragedy, Sonowal said, "India has expressed its strong resentment and objection to the manner of attacks on defenceless civilian merchant vessels." These (attacks) have resulted in the death and serious injury of Indian seafarers who, as key workers, ensure the proper functioning of global supply chains, he added.

To ensure uninterrupted assistance to affected families, Sonowal directed that a dedicated liaison officer be appointed for every Indian seafarer impacted by the crisis.

"Each liaison officer will serve as the single point of contact for families, coordinating medical updates, travel documentation, family assistance, repatriation, Seafarers Welfare Fund support, outstanding wages, contractual entitlements and other compensations," he said.

The minister also directed officials to work closely with Indian Missions in Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, and other affected nations in the region, alongside the MEA, to obtain verified and real-time information relating to navigational safety, coastal-state advisories, route status, port-of-refuge arrangements, hospitals, medical evacuation, repatriation procedures, mortal remains management and the status of ongoing investigations.

Sonowal said that the government has communicated with all the multilateral forum of the IMO and also with the representatives of the concerned flag administration involved in the multiple incidents that contravened international conventions and fundamental requirement of seafarer's security and safety and protection of the right of innocent passage for merchant vessels.

"We will continue to make every effort to ensure resolution of the issues and remain committed to all stakeholders in this trying and challenging time," Sonowal said.

Sonowal said every vessel movement through the affected region must be undertaken only after a fresh threat assessment, the professional judgement of the ship's Master and close coordination with competent maritime authorities.

He also directed the Ministry that ship owners, vessel managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies employing Indian seafarers in the region immediately furnish compliance reports and confirmation that no Indian seafarer is being compelled to sail without adequate information, protection and support.

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