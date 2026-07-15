US Forces Launch New Round Of Strikes On Iran

The United States launched strikes against Iran for the fourth day in a row Tuesday as Washington prepared to reimpose a naval blockade on Iranian ports, the US military said.

The strikes are aimed at "degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said on X, adding that they came as "American forces prepare to resume the naval blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas."

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