Water-Based Infiltration, Martial Arts, AI: Lashkar's 'Upgrades' Add To India's Worries

In what could be a cause of worry for India, which has often been the target of attacks by the terror organisation, new videos and information have emerged proving that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is teaching its cadre a host of new skills, including martial arts, water-based infiltration and even AI.

In one video, LeT commander Rana Mohammad Ashfaq, one of India's most-wanted terrorists, is seen entering a swimming pool. Officials from security agencies said that, under Ashfaq, terrorists from the organisation are being prepared for water-based infiltration and exfiltration, navigating difficult situations and executing special operations.

This is especially important because one of India's deadliest terror attacks, on November 26, 2008, was also carried out by Lashkar using the water route. Ajmal Kasab and others had entered India by hijacking a fishing trawler and then landed in Mumbai using inflatable rubber dinghies.

Some of the training is taking place at the Mangla Dam, where Kasab and other attackers had also trained.

In other videos, young men can be seen getting lessons in judo, karate, taekwondo and wrestling.

The physical and technical training is being imparted in several cities through the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) and, officials said, the objective is to create a team of skilled young people capable of tackling all situations.

Senior Lashkar terrorists are also frequently visiting these training centres to "boost morale" and motivate people to commit to the LeT's "mission".

AI Push

Agency officials said several reports have indicated that new members of the LeT are being given training in the use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence tools. In one video, Rana Mohammad Ashfaq is heard saying, "The enemy is far ahead in terms of technology, therefore the 'mujahideen' must also learn to adopt and use modern tech."

It is reported that women constitute the majority of participants in these AI programmes.

"There is always the possibility that such training could be utilised in the future for maritime infiltration, cyber-attacks and the dissemination of propaganda on social media. Social networks are already being used by such groups to spread their ideology and AI adoption will only ramp that up," said an official.

"Agencies are keeping a close watch on these activities in Pakistan and view them as a potential security challenge," he added.