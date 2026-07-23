Secret Service Agent Suspended For 'Leaking' JD Vance's Travel Details

A Secret Service agent on US Vice President JD Vance's security detail has been suspended after leaking information about his travel details, according to a report by CNN.

The outlet reported that the employee revealed details about agents being "fed up" with Vance's last-minute personal travel requests to MS Now.

The agency's internal affairs component has opened an investigation into it; however, it is unclear if the agent could face administrative punishment or criminal charges.

The development comes as the Trump administration vows to crack down on unauthorised disclosures to the press.

What The Employee Is Suspected Of

The story revealed one incident that particularly angered agents involved a request to fly Vance and his young son across Washington aboard Marine Two for a golf lesson. The trip never took place because of bad weather, but the proposal itself reportedly left many agents stunned.

The report also claimed that Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance recently made multiple helicopter trips to Middleburg, Virginia, while searching for a home. The couple have three children, aged nine, six and four, and are expecting their fourth child.

Read | Secret Service 'Fed Up' With Vance Family's Last-Minute Travel Demands: Report

According to the report, using Marine Two for such a trip would have required approval from the White House Military Office. Based on 2022 Pentagon budget estimates, operating the helicopter costs taxpayers between $16,000 and $24,600 per hour.

However, a spokesperson for Vice President Vance rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing and praised the agents protecting his family, according to The Independent.

"The Vances are grateful to the men and women of the US Secret Service who serve our country with distinction."

NYT Journalists Summoned After Report On New Air Force One

Earlier in the month, the Trump administration subpoenaed several New York Times journalists after they reported on security concerns involving the new Air Force One, according to the paper.

The subpoenas issued Friday seek to force the reporters to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday, the paper said, adding that federal agents delivered some subpoenas to the reporters at their homes.

Read | US Journalists Flagged Air Force One 'Gaps'. Can They Be Forced To Testify?

Journalists have limited legal protections against federal subpoenas.

The Supreme Court has held the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees press freedoms, does not allow reporters to refuse subpoenas unless they are issued in bad faith or to harass them.

The Trump administration has said it is pursuing criminal charges against leakers, not targeting journalists.