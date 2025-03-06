Watch: 13-Year-Old Secret Service Agent's "Big Hug" For Donald Trump

Secret Service agent DJ Daniel and his family visited President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Wednesday night (local time), where Daniel gave him a "big hug." In a video shared online by the White House, DJ Daniel stands next to Trump's desk.

"What a good looking family, huh?" Trump remarks.

The teenager looks at him and says, "There's one more thing I got for you: a big hug." He then wraps his arms around the US president. Trump embraces the hug and replies, "Okay, good. That's very nice. Look at that family you got, huh?"

Trump then shakes hands with Daniel's father and asks, "How are you?"

"That was a big evening last night, right?" he adds.

Two more kids are seen in the video.

13-year-old DJ Daniel was sworn in to the Secret Service last night at the Joint Session.



President Trump invited him to the Oval Office today, where Special Agent Daniel gave the President a "big hug." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IIfzYWkvaB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025

On Tuesday night, during his first address to Congress, Trump fulfilled 13-year-old DJ Daniel's dream of becoming a police officer by appointing him as a Secret Service agent.

"Tonight, DJ Daniel, we are going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service," Trump said.

Daniel's father lifted him as the House thundered with applause. Curran handed a badge to the teenager who suffers from terminal brain cancer.

Elaborating on the child's story, Trump said Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer and given five months to live. In another video shared by the White House, DJ Daniel recalls the day he was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with cancer.

"They said, no, we're going to have to go in his brain tonight. Ever since then, I had 13 brain surgeries. And that's how many times my personality has changed. And that's something that you don't hear from a terminally ill child. They have five months to live. I'm going to keep on going into my gas tanks right now. And that's when God calls you home. You never know when God's going to call you home," he says.

DJ Daniel believes he is alive because of his dad. And the duo is proud of each other.

"I'd like to thank President Trump, because if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here today," he said.