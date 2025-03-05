"Biggest Honour Of Them All": Teen Appointed Secret Service Agent By Trump

The US Congress erupted in chants of "DJ, DJ" as President Donald Trump fulfilled 13-year-old DJ Daniel's dream of becoming a police officer by appointing him a Secret Service agent.

Elaborating on the child's story, Trump said Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer and given five months to live. He was lifted by his father as the House thundered with applause.

"Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director Sean Curran to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service. Thank you, DJ," Trump said in his first speech in the US Congress after he was elected as President for a second time. He highlighted that he "has always dreamed of becoming a police officer".

Curran, who was seen shielding Trump when a gunman opened fire at him during the presidential campaign in Pennsylvania last year, handed a badge to Daniel.

Later, Trump also told high school senior Jason Hartley "your application has been accepted", adding that his "greatest dream" was to attend the US Military Academy West Point. He said that Hartley, who will be joining the Corps of Cadets, had always wanted to carry on his father's legacy. Later, DJ was seen giving a high five to Hartley.

Donald Trump declared "America is back", facing instant Democratic hostility as he touted radical social and economic policies, while hailing his billionaire adviser Elon Musk. With Musk, the world's richest person, among those attending the primetime televised speech, the 78-year-old Republican said after less than two months back in power he is "just getting started". The "American dream is unstoppable," he declared.