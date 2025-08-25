India Hires 2nd Lobbying Firm In US Before Trump's Russian Oil Tariff Kicks In

Days before US President Donald Trump's punitive 50 per cent tariffs take effect on Indian exports, India's embassy in Washington has reportedly hired a second lobbying firm with close ties to the Trump administration. The embassy has hired former Senator David Vitter of Mercury Public Affairs to help with "federal government relations" among other services, Politico reported, citing documents filed with the Justice Department.

Neither the External Affairs Ministry nor Mercury has issued any official statement on the matter yet. But the August 18 filing shows that the embassy will be paying $75,000 per month to Mercury Public Affairs LLC under a contract that runs from mid-August to mid-November. In total, India will pay $225,000 to the firm.

That's a much smaller amount compared to the $1.8 million New Delhi has already committed to pay former Trump adviser Jason Miller's SHW Partners LLC.

Mercury Partner Bryan Lanza, who previously served as communications director for President Donald Trump's transition team, was listed among those working on the account, according to a Bloomberg report.

Trump Tariffs

The hiring comes as relations between the US and India have rapidly soured since Trump slapped a 25 per cent secondary tariff on Indian goods as punishment for New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil during the invasion of Ukraine. India, which is currently subject to a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, has until Wednesday to try to convince Team Trump not to impose any additional duties.

Last week, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said he anticipates the additional 25 per cent tariff will come into effect as scheduled.

"I see that taking place," Navarro said, adding, "India doesn't appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed. It simply doesn't."

About Mercury

Mercury has ties with the White House's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who was a registered lobbyist with the firm till November 2024 when she joined the White House.

Mercury also lobbies for the South Korean, Ecuadorian and Libyan and Japanese governments.

At least 30 countries across the globe have hired new lobbyists with connections to Trump since he returned to the White House in January.