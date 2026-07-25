Rahul Gandhi's Message After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns, And 2 Demands

"Well done, students," a beaming Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said while congratulating the protesting students after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister.

Gandhi called Pradhan's resignation a "huge step" towards reshaping India's education system.

"It's a first step, but a huge step in reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you," Rahul Gandhi said in a video message.

"Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future," Gandhi added.

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He said that this "victory" is also a message to other sections of society, such as the poor and farmers "who are being targeted by this government", to stand up.

"Daro mat. There is wisdom in standing up. Let's get rid of this regime," Gandhi said.

After congratulating the students, Rahul Gandhi reminded the government that there are still two more demands of the students that need to be fulfilled - action against the officials who assaulted students and an apology from the Prime Minister.

"Anyone who has raised a finger at our students, attacked them, shot at them has to be held accountable," Gandhi demanded.

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Referring to the crackdown on the students during the Parliament march on July 20, Gandhi said, "people who have organised it and those who implemented it must be punished".

"And lastly, the Prime Minister must apologise to students who were brutalised during the protest," Gandhi said, adding that the Prime Minister must do so "out of respect" for the students of India.

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Opposition's charge against the government over the students' issue in Parliament. The Opposition disrupted both houses of Parliament this week over the crackdown on the students.

On July 21, a day after the crackdown, Rahul Gandhi led a Congress MPs' sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence to demand accountability for the assault on students and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Responding to the growing student protests, the Centre has taken a series of steps in the last two days to check the paper leak menace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the setting up of fast-track courts to try paper leak cases.

The government is also planning amendments to the law against paper leaks to bring in stricter punishment and fines.

The Centre has replaced the education secretary and has also sacked 47 officials of the testing body, NTA, and has promised a total overhaul soon.