Pfizer has reported promising mid-stage trial results for berobenatide, an experimental weight-loss and diabetes medication that could become the world's first once-a-month GLP-1 injection if approved. The development has generated significant interest because current blockbuster obesity drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound, typically require weekly injections. A monthly option could make long-term treatment more convenient for patients living with obesity. The excitement surrounding berobenatide is not only about weight loss but also about reducing the frequency of injections. Patients in the study initially received weekly doses before transitioning to a single monthly injection. If approved, this could reduce the number of injections from 52 per year to just 12.

Why Is Pfizer's New Drug Getting Attention?

According to Pfizer's VESPER-3 mid-stage clinical trial, participants without diabetes lost up to 12.3% of their body weight. Researchers also found that patients continued losing weight after switching to monthly dosing rather than reaching a plateau. For comparison, Wegovy demonstrated around 15% average weight loss in its landmark STEP-1 trial, while Zepbound has shown average weight loss of approximately 20% or more in some late-stage studies.

Also read: Covid Vaccine Claims Go Viral After Elon Musk's Comments; Experts Explain What The Evidence Shows

How Does A Monthly GLP-1 Injection Work?

The natural GLP-1 hormone survives in the body for only a few minutes before it is broken down. Drug developers overcome this limitation through advanced molecular engineering techniques. Scientists modify the drug molecule so it remains active in the bloodstream for much longer. These modifications help slow it breakdown and clearance from the body, allowing the medication to continue working for weeks. Pfizer says berobenatide has an ultra-long half-life, enabling it to maintain its effects throughout the month with a single injection.

Why Fewer Injections Could Matter

Experts believe a monthly injection schedule could improve treatment adherence. Obesity is increasingly recognised as a chronic disease that often requires long-term management. However, many patients discontinue treatment because frequent injections can be inconvenient, expensive, or psychologically burdensome. A monthly option may make it easier for patients to stay on treatment for longer periods and potentially achieve better outcomes. Several experts finds this development encouraging because the treatment appears more convenient for patients. It is more convenient to use. Patients may therefore comply with dosage much more easily.

What About Side Effects?

Like other GLP-1 medications, berobenatide can cause gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and vomiting. In the VESPER-3 study, nausea was reported in approximately 38% of participants, while around 23% experienced vomiting. These rates are broadly comparable to currently approved GLP-1 therapies.Pfizer stated that most side effects were mild and tended to occur shortly after dosing rather than throughout the month. Researchers also noticed a temporary increase in side effects when patients switched from weekly to monthly injections. As a result, future studies are expected to use a more gradual dose-escalation strategy.

Also read: On Ozempic Or Wegovy? Doctors Say Stop Before Surgery, Here's Why

What Happens Next?

Despite the encouraging results, berobenatide remains an experimental medication and must still undergo larger late-stage clinical trials before seeking regulatory approval. These studies will evaluate whether the weight-loss benefits remain consistent over longer periods, whether patients can maintain their results, and how safe the treatment is across broader populations. If future trials confirm the current findings, Pfizer could introduce a major new option in obesity care: a monthly GLP-1 injection that offers meaningful weight loss while significantly reducing the number of injections patients need each year. For millions of people struggling with obesity, that convenience alone could make a significant difference in long-term treatment success.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.