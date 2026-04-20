On Ozempic Or Wegovy? Doctors Say Stop Before Surgery, Here's Why

Medications like Ozempic have become increasingly popular for managing diabetes and supporting weight loss. But if you are planning an elective procedure, doctors are now urging caution. According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists, patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists may need to temporarily stop these medications before surgery due to unexpected risks during anaesthesia. As per a study published in the journal Cures, patients who took semaglutide within 7 days of surgery, 20% still had residual gastric contents. Ultrasound successfully identified these high-risk individuals

Why The Warning Has Been Issued

The advisory came after anaesthesiologists across the United States reported unusual cases during surgery. Despite patients following standard fasting instructions, some were found to still have food in their stomachs.

"The increasing use of such medications as Ozempic and Wegovy has led to the evolution of obesity management strategies at clinics. They both belong to a drug class called GLP 1 receptor agonists and have recently been prescribed not only for treating diabetes but also as long-term medications for weight reduction," said Dr Brahm Datt Pathak, Senior Director- GI, Minimal Access and Bariatrc Surgery, adding, the rise in prescribing rates has required hospitals to re-evaluate their strategy towards the use of these medications prior to surgical procedures, especially among people receiving obesity-related surgery. According to recent guidelines, the administration requires a more tailored approach rather than a standard continuation or cessation for all patients.

Also read: Natural Ozempic, No Side Effects: Stanford Scientists Discover Peptide That Can Rival The GLP-1 Drug

In a few instances, patients experienced regurgitation or even vomiting just before procedures, raising concerns about safety under anaesthesia. These medications, which belong to a class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work partly by slowing down how quickly the stomach empties. While this helps control blood sugar and appetite, it can create complications in a surgical setting.

As per a study in Canadian Journal of Anesthesia, patients receiving semaglutide or other glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for weight management may need special precautions during anesthesia induction to reduce the risk of pulmonary aspiration of gastric contents.

What Happens During Surgery?

Before most procedures, patients are advised to fast overnight. This is crucial to prevent a dangerous condition called aspiration pneumonia, where stomach contents enter the lungs during anaesthesia. However, if the stomach empties more slowly due to medication, food may still be present even after fasting. This significantly increases the risk of regurgitation and aspiration during surgery.

What The Guidelines Recommend

The ASA guidance suggests that patients on GLP-1 drugs should consult their healthcare providers well in advance of any planned surgery. Depending on the medication and dosing schedule, doctors may recommend:

Pausing daily medications on the day of the procedure

Stopping weekly injections several days before surgery

Individual risk assessment based on the patient's condition

The goal is to ensure the stomach is empty and reduce the risk of complications during anaesthesia.

Who Needs To Pay Attention?

This advisory applies to people taking GLP-1 medications for:

Type 2 diabetes

Weight management

Apart from ozempic, other commonly used drugs in this category include Wegovy. If you are using any of these, it is important not to make changes on your own. Always consult your doctor before stopping or adjusting medication.

Also read: Ozempic Might Preserve Lean Body Mass Better Than Mounjaro: Study

What Patients Should Do Before Surgery

If you are scheduled for an elective procedure, here are some practical steps:

Inform your doctor about all medications you are taking

Specifically mention GLP-1 drugs

Follow personalised instructions on when to pause the medication

Stick strictly to fasting guidelines provided by your care team

Clear communication with your healthcare provider can prevent last-minute complications or surgery delays. GLP-1 medications are highly effective, but they can affect how your body behaves under anaesthesia. The key takeaway is simple: if you are on drugs like ozempic and planning surgery, do not overlook this detail. A short pause, under medical guidance, could significantly reduce risks and ensure a safer procedure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.