With temperatures soaring across the country lately, many people are looking for ways to stay cool and hydrated. The heat and humidity have been relentless, prompting people to reach for ice cream, cold drinks and other refreshing options. While these may provide instant relief, experts often recommend focusing on hydrating and nutrient-rich foods that can help the body cope better with summer heat.

That is why dietitian and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is highlighting one of the simplest summer-friendly foods that may already be in your kitchen: bottle gourd, also known as lauki or ghia.

“The most ignored vegetable in your kitchen is secretly your summer hack: Lauki, aka ghia, bottle gourd. Well, in summers, your body is constantly trying to cool down, not feel heavy and stay hydrated, and lauki is built exactly for that,” she says in an Instagram video.

The nutritionist highlights bottle gourd as an underrated vegetable that may offer several benefits during the hot summer months. She explains that bottle gourd is made up of nearly 90 per cent water, making it a useful addition to the diet for supporting hydration. “This humble summer vegetable can help support hydration, is naturally low in calories, easy to digest, and can be a refreshing addition to your meals during hot weather,” she explains.

Bottle gourd may also help support normal energy levels during hot weather. Its potassium content helps maintain fluid balance and supports normal muscle and nerve function.

Another reason bottle gourd works well in summer is that it is easy to digest. Since the body does not have to work as hard to break it down, it can feel lighter on the stomach than many heavier foods. This makes bottle gourd a comfortable food choice, especially when temperatures are high.

“So basically, while you chase iced drinks, this vegetable cools you down internally. So no, it is not boring. It quietly carries all the summer health you need,” Agarwal shares.

Bottle gourd is also naturally low in calories, making it a suitable option for those looking to eat lighter meals. It can be included in the diet in several ways, including as a sabzi, soup, juice or in a variety of other recipes.

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