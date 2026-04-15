Natural Ozempic, No Side Effects: Stanford Scientists Discover Peptide That Can Rival The GLP-1 Drug

In a breakthrough that could reshape the future of weight loss treatments, researchers at Stanford Medicine have identified a naturally occurring molecule that mimics some of the effects of semaglutide, the widely used drug behind ozempic. Early findings suggest this molecule, called BRP, may help reduce appetite and body weight while avoiding common side effects like nausea, constipation, and muscle loss. Weight loss drugs like semaglutide have gained massive attention for their ability to curb appetite and improve blood sugar control. However, their widespread effects on the body often come with uncomfortable side effects. Now, scientists say BRP could offer a more targeted approach.

While semaglutide targets receptors in multiple organs including the gut and pancreas, BRP appears to act specifically in the brain's hypothalamus, the region that controls hunger and metabolism. This targeted action could explain why it may avoid many of the side effects seen with current drugs.

How Artificial Intelligence Made This Possible

One of the most fascinating aspects of this discovery is the role of artificial intelligence. Researchers developed a tool called "Peptide Predictor" to scan all human protein-coding genes. Instead of relying on traditional lab methods, which are slow and complex, this algorithm helped identify hidden hormone-like molecules within the body. The focus was on prohormones, inactive molecules that can be broken down into smaller peptides that act like hormones. Using AI, the team narrowed down thousands of possibilities to a shortlist of candidates worth testing. Out of 2,683 predicted peptides, one stood out. "The algorithm was absolutely key to our findings," Svensson noted, highlighting how AI accelerated what would otherwise take years of research.

Also read: New Study Explains Why Ozempic Doesn't Work For Everyone

BRP: A Tiny Molecule With Big Impact

BRP, short for BRINP2-related peptide, is made up of just 12 amino acids. Despite its small size, it showed powerful effects in lab tests. When applied to brain cells, BRP increased neuron activity even more than GLP-1, the hormone that semaglutide is designed to mimic. This suggests BRP may influence appetite regulation in a more potent and precise way.

Promising Results In Animal Studies

To understand its real-world impact, researchers tested BRP in animals, including mice and minipigs. The results were striking:

A single dose reduced food intake by up to 50 percent within an hour

Obese mice lost weight over 14 days, mainly from fat

Treated animals showed improved glucose and insulin control

Equally important, the animals did not experience common side effects such as digestive issues, reduced movement, or behavioural changes. This clean safety profile is what makes BRP particularly exciting.

Why This Could Be A Game-Changer

Current weight loss medications work, but they are not perfect. Many users report nausea, gut discomfort, or muscle loss, which can make long-term use challenging. BRP's targeted action in the hypothalamus could change that. By focusing specifically on appetite control without affecting other systems, it may offer a more precise and tolerable treatment option. Researchers believe this could mark a shift toward next-generation obesity therapies.

What Happens Next?

While the early results are promising, it is important to note that BRP has only been tested in animals so far. The next step is human clinical trials, which are expected to begin soon. Researchers are also working to identify the exact receptors BRP interacts with and explore ways to extend its effects for practical use.

Also read: How Semaglutide Works: Understanding Appetite, Hormones And Weight Loss In Simple Terms

"The lack of effective drugs to treat obesity has been a problem for decades," she said, adding that nothing tested so far has matched semaglutide's impact. The discovery of BRP highlights how science, powered by artificial intelligence, is opening new doors in the fight against obesity. While drugs like ozempic have already changed the landscape, this new molecule could take things a step further by offering similar benefits with fewer drawbacks. For now, it remains an exciting development rather than a ready-to-use solution. But if human trials confirm these findings, BRP could represent a major leap toward safer, more effective weight loss treatments. And in a world grappling with rising obesity rates, that is a breakthrough worth watching closely.

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