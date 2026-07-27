Fatty liver disease affects approximately 25% of the global population, which is why focusing on why it is so is crucial. Not only fatty liver disease but also other liver conditions, such as liver fibrosis or liver cancer, remain major health concerns. Multiple research studies are working on addressing fatty liver disease as well as other serious liver conditions, which can affect a vast majority of the Indian population. A new clinical investigation into the health benefits of coffee for liver health is showing promise. The compounds of coffee could benefit the liver, as it has hepatoprotective effects that could lower the effects of fatty liver disease and other liver conditions. The most interesting aspect of the new research is based on the frequency of coffee consumption and its benefits to the liver.

Why Liver Disease Is Becoming A Growing Health Concern

Research published in the Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy Journal suggests that liver disease, specifically non-alcoholic liver disease, is a major area of concern. It is linked to obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, which can affect overall health.

The main problem with fatty liver disease is that if it isn't caught at the right time, when it is in grade 1 and reversed, then serious health issues arise. Fatty liver disease can turn into liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer.

What Did The New Study Find About Coffee And Liver Health?

The study performed on 354,957 UK Biobank participants who had no history of cirrhosis or liver cancer and the effect on their liver health after coffee consumption, formed the basis.

Researchers focused on the medical records that tracked changes in their liver health, specifically looking for any liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver-related death over a period of 13 years.

The main finding was that those who consumed five or more cups of coffee had a 32% lower risk of liver cirrhosis, a 47% lower risk of liver cancer, and an overall 42% lower risk of dying from liver disease when compared with non-coffee drinkers.

How Coffee May Help Reduce Fat Accumulation In The Liver

Specifically, the compounds present in coffee help reduce the accumulation of fat in the liver. This can lower the chances of fatty liver disease and increase the overall fat metabolism for the entire body. There are exact mechanisms behind this function, and the study has analysed this closely.

May Improve Fat Metabolism

When plain black coffee is consumed, it helps repair liver tissue that may have been affected by excessive amounts of fats in the body. It can also reduce how much fat is stored in the liver and how the cells of the liver store fat.

Rich In Antioxidants

Coffee contains polyphenols and chlorogenic acids that can lower oxidative stress and reduce the chances of fatty liver disease.

Can Coffee Prevent Liver Scarring And Fibrosis?

The study found that people who drank more coffee had lower liver fat. Liver iron, fibrosis, and liver inflammation on MRI scans. The researchers found this when they looked at their blood samples, as they had higher levels of beneficial proteins associated with healthy liver function and lower levels of proteins connected to inflammation and tissue scarring.

Understanding Liver Fibrosis

Liver fibrosis refers to the scarring of liver tissue due to excess liver fat, alcohol use, hepatitis, or steatosis. It could prove dangerous as it can increase the pace of liver damage and increase the chances of liver cirrhosis (the final stage of complete liver damage).

Coffee's Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Coffee contains anti-inflammatory properties that slow down liver scarring and have a positive effect on liver cells. The study found that coffee worked as a biological supportive aid for healthy liver tissue.

Coffee And Liver Cancer: What The Evidence Suggests

Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee showed benefits for lowering the chances of liver cancer. The difference in positive results among the group that consumed 4-5 cups of coffee daily, as well as those who drank 1-2 cups of coffee, was minimal.

But researchers are not advising people to raise their coffee intake based on this study's findings. The human body is suited to a specific amount of caffeine and has built a tolerance over time.

Which Compounds In Coffee Are Thought To Protect The Liver?

Coffee contains multiple compounds that serve as liver-protecting agents, but their exact dose varies based on individual tolerance levels. The compounds in coffee that help are the following:

Caffeine

Chlorogenic acid

Polyphenols

Diterpenes

Antioxidants

How Much Coffee Might Be Beneficial?

The amounts used in research varied from 1-2 cups of coffee to 4-5 cups, but it is important to note that the study is observational.

The study focused on the effects of plain black coffee, as sugar-laden coffee beverages tend to have a different effect on the liver.

Note: To figure out the best amount of coffee for liver health, you need to work with a nutritionist or dietician to figure out a dose of coffee that works for you.

Who Should Be Careful About Increasing Coffee Intake?

In order to increase your coffee intake, healthy individuals with a caffeine tolerance can do so safely. But those with the following conditions need to be especially careful:

People with uncontrolled hypertension

Anxiety disorders

Pregnancy considerations.

Sleep disorders

Patients with individual medical restrictions

Other Lifestyle Habits That Protect the Liver

The study also pointed out that fatty liver disease patient outcomes are influenced by those who follow a holistic approach and work with a liver specialist who can best advise on the best course of treatment. Introducing liver-friendly lifestyle habits such as the following:

Weight management

Regular exercise

Limiting alcohol

Controlling blood sugar

Balanced diet

Note: Only grade-1 fatty liver disease is reversible, and that too under medical supervision. Drinking coffee is not a cure to reduce or eliminate liver disease.

Coffee shows promising results to boost liver health. The study pinpoints that it protects against fatty liver, fibrosis, and even liver cancer. But the benefits are more visible when total lifestyle changes are implemented as medically prescribed.

Also Read: Looking For Fatty Liver-Friendly Snacks? Here's What An AIIMS-Trained Doctor Recommends

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.