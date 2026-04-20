Think Your Liver Is Healthy? 74% Of Indians With 'Normal' Results Actually Have Fatty Liver, Reveals Apollo Report

India may be sitting on a silent liver health crisis, one that is largely invisible in routine diagnostics. According to Apollo's latest Health of the Nation (HoN) Report, nearly 74% of Indians with 'normal' health check results are found to have fatty liver disease. The finding challenges long-held assumptions around what "normal" really means in preventive healthcare and raises critical concerns about the country's metabolic health.

The Silent Rise of Fatty Liver Disease

Clinicians across India are observing a consistent and worrying trend. As Dr Guruprasad Shetty, Lead Consultant & Unit Head Department of HPB & Liver Transplantation Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai highlights, "we're seeing more and more of liver disease, and evidently fatty liver disease, or MASLD, as it's being called, which is metabolic associated steatotic liver disease, is growing exponentially."

This exponential rise is not incidental. It reflects a deeper epidemiological shift driven by rapid urbanisation, lifestyle transitions, and changing dietary patterns.

Fatty liver disease now clinically termed Metabolic Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) is increasingly being recognised not as an isolated liver condition, but as part of a broader metabolic dysfunction spectrum.

Also Read: Doctor Explains How Supplements And High-Protein Diets Can Impact Liver Health

Why Is This Happening?

The factors driving this increase are closely tied to modern lifestyles. A growing prevalence of obesity, combined with sedentary routines and easy access to high-calorie foods, is placing an increasing burden on metabolic health.

As Dr Guruprasad points out, "a growing fraction of obesity, more of sedentary lifestyles, high calorie diet, which is very easily available, and lack of exercise on a regular basis" are key contributors to this trend.

The concern is particularly relevant for urban centres like Mumbai. According to the Health of the Nation Report, the city reports one of the highest obesity rates in the country at over 80%, a key driver of fatty liver disease.

The report also highlights that in India's urban working population, over 80% are overweight and nearly half show early signs of metabolic conditions such as diabetes, further increasing the risk of fatty liver.

Why 'Normal' Reports Can Be Misleading

What makes this finding particularly significant is the misconception around "normal" health parameters. Many individuals assume that in the absence of symptoms or abnormal lab values, their health is intact. However, fatty liver disease develops quietly and may not immediately disrupt routine markers, allowing it to progress unnoticed over time. This creates a false sense of reassurance and delays timely intervention.

More Than Just a Liver Problem

What makes MASLD particularly concerning is that it is not just a liver-specific condition. It is part of a larger systemic issue. The liver, in this context, becomes one of the first organs to reflect underlying metabolic imbalance.

As Dr Guruprasad explains, "this is not only a liver related problem, it's a systemic problem, and liver is only one of the sequelae of this entire systemic disease." This means that fatty liver disease is often closely linked with other conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and abnormal cholesterol levels.

What Happens If You Ignore It?

The real danger lies in progression. In its early stages, fatty liver disease is largely reversible. However, when ignored or left unmanaged, it can advance to more serious conditions. Over time, simple fat accumulation can lead to inflammation, scarring of the liver, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer.

Dr Guruprasad cautions that "when it's uncontrolled, will lead to more of liver cirrhosis, liver cancers, and that fraction is going to keep increasing if you don't do anything about it." This trajectory not only affects individual health outcomes but also adds to the long-term burden on the healthcare system.

What Apollo's Data Is Telling Us

The Apollo HoN Report, based on extensive preventive health data across its network, reinforces what clinicians have been observing on the ground. "Apollo's data from all the health checks being conducted is also showing the same trend, which is an increasing number of people are being picked up with fatty liver disease," says Dr Guruprasad. The consistency between data and clinical experience underscores the scale of the problem.

Can This Be Reversed?

Despite the seriousness of the issue, there is a clear opportunity for intervention. Fatty liver disease, especially in its early stages, can be reversed with sustained lifestyle changes. The emphasis, however, is on consistency rather than short-term fixes. As Dr Guruprasad notes, unless there is a shift in daily habits, "we will continue to struggle and have to deal with more and more patients."

The approach to reversing this trend remains rooted in fundamental lifestyle modifications. Healthier eating patterns, greater inclusion of fibre in the diet, reducing sedentary hours, and incorporating regular physical activity into the week are essential steps. Equally important is the need to move away from calorie-dense foods towards more balanced, lower-calorie options. These are not new recommendations, but their importance is becoming increasingly urgent in light of the current data.

Also Read: Experts Say Young Indians Most Affected, Treatment Costs Double In 3 Years

A Health Warning for the Nation

India is already grappling with a high burden of non-communicable diseases, and fatty liver disease appears to be emerging as another critical piece of this puzzle. The 74% statistic is not just a number; it reflects a larger, systemic issue that is closely tied to how people live today.

The message is clear: a "normal" report does not always mean a clean bill of health. Without timely recognition and intervention, the country could see a significant rise in advanced liver disease in the years to come.

As Dr Guruprasad aptly puts it, the need of the hour is to "take charge of this situation". Because when it comes to liver health, waiting for symptoms may simply be too late.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.