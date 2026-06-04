A new diabetes drug has created quite a buzz among researchers because it follows a very different mechanism from popular medications such as Ozempic. While drugs like Ozempic help people lose weight and control blood sugar mainly by reducing appetite, this new treatment focuses on improving the body's metabolism. Scientists believe it could help people with type 2 diabetes and obesity manage their condition without some of the common side effects of current treatments. The study has been published in the journal Cell, and conducted by researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Stockholm University.

The drug is designed as a pill rather than an injection. Early studies suggest that it can lower blood sugar levels and increase fat burning while preserving muscle mass and normal appetite. This makes it a good option for people who struggle with the nausea, appetite loss, and muscle reduction that can sometimes occur with GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

How Does The New Drug Works

Most diabetes and weight-loss medications work by influencing hormones that control hunger. Ozempic, for example, belongs to a group of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. These drugs help people eat less by making them feel full for longer periods. While they are effective, they can also cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, digestive discomfort, and significant drop in appetite.

On the other hand, the new drug follows a very different path. Instead of targeting appetite, it increases metabolic activity in skeletal muscles. By helping muscles use energy more efficiently, this drug encourages the body to burn more fat while also improving blood sugar control. Researchers say this mechanism allows the drug to address diabetes and obesity without forcing people to eat less.

Benefits Seen In Early Studies

Results from early laboratory and clinical studies have been encouraging. Researchers found that the drug lowered blood glucose levels and increased fat metabolism. At the same time, it did not appear to reduce appetite or cause the loss of muscle mass that can sometimes accompany rapid weight loss drugs.

Preserving muscle is particularly important because muscle tissue plays a major role in overall health. Healthy muscles support mobility, strength, balance, and long-term metabolic function. Losing muscle can make it harder for people to maintain their health and keep weight off over time.

Tore Bengtsson, professor at the Department of Molecular Bioscience, Wenner-Gren Institute, Stockholm University and one of the researchers behind the study said, "Our results point to a future where we can improve metabolic health without losing muscle mass. Muscles are important in both type 2 diabetes and obesity, and muscle mass is also directly correlated with life expectancy," says one of the researchers behind the study."

Why It Could Be Different From Ozempic

One of the biggest concerns surrounding GLP-1 medications is the range of side effects some patients experience. Digestive problems such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhoea are among the most commonly reported issues. Some patients also worry about excessive appetite suppression and muscle loss while taking the drug.

Since the new drug works through metabolism rather than appetite control, researchers believe it may avoid many of these problems. Instead of telling the body to consume less food, it helps the body use energy more effectively. This means patients may potentially get blood sugar and weight management benefits without feeling constantly full or experiencing significant digestive discomfort.

Shane C. Wright, assistant professor at the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at Karolinska Institutet, who is one of the researchers behind the study, said, "This drug represents a completely new type of treatment and has the potential to be of great importance for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity. Our substance appears to promote healthy weight loss and, in addition, patients do not have to take injections."

What Happens Next?

Although the results are promising, the drug is still in the development stage. Scientists stress that larger and longer clinical trials are needed before it can become widely available. If future trials are successful, this new medication could be a major step forward in diabetes and obesity treatment.

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