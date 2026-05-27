Weight loss drugs, originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, mimic the effects of the GLP-1 hormone in the body. They work by regulating appetite and insulin in the body. GLP-1 drugs suppress hunger, slow down gastric emptying and prevent sharp spikes and crashes in blood sugar that typically trigger sudden, intense sugar cravings. While these drugs have gained attention for their effectiveness in promoting weight loss, these drugs don't work the same for everyone. A study published in the journal Nature Metabolism examined why popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy eventually stop causing weight loss, leading to a weight loss plateau.

While semaglutide has shown impressive results in aiding weight loss, many users may experience a plateau after an initial period of significant weight loss. This can happen for several reasons, including the body adapting to the medication, changes in metabolism, or not adhering strictly to dietary and lifestyle modifications.

The study explained that these drugs target appetite-controlling cells in your brain to make you feel full and less interested in food. The researchers discovered that the cells do not all behave the same way. When the drug hits the brain, it triggers a chemical signal inside the brain cells that tells the body to turn down its appetite. Over time, certain brain cells essentially get tired of the drug or try to protect themselves from it. They do this by pulling inward or breaking down their own receptors for the drug. As the brain cells stop responding to the medication, the strong fullness signal weakens, your appetite slowly creeps back, and your weight loss stalls and reaches a plateau.

How to break a weight loss plateau

Scientists also believe that blocking a specific enzyme called PDE4 can naturally break down the cAMP messenger. However, the researchers caution that much more study is needed before those possibilities can be confirmed.

Here are some diet and lifestyle strategies that can help overcome a weight loss plateau:

1. Reassess your diet: Evaluate your current eating habits. Focus on incorporating more whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, while reducing processed foods and added sugars.

2. Stay active: Incorporating regular physical activity can help break through plateaus. Aim for a mix of cardiovascular exercise and strength training.

3. Sleep and stress management: Ensure you're getting enough sleep, as lack of sleep can affect hunger hormones and cravings. Managing stress through mindfulness or other relaxation techniques can also be beneficial.

4. Discuss dosing with a doctor: If you are stuck on a plateau for several weeks, consult your prescribing physician. They can evaluate whether it is medically appropriate to titrate up to the next medication dosage stage.

Effective weight loss requires a well-rounded approach. Relying solely on weight loss drugs may have some limitations, including:

Loss of muscle mass

Plateau and reboud effect

Gastrointestinal side effects like nausea, vomiting and delayed stomach emptying

For healthy and sustainable weight loss, prioritise protein and fibre intake, exercise regularly (including strength training), manage stress and regulate sleep cycle.

Also, it is recommended to aim for a gradual weight loss of about 0.25 to 1 kg per week. Losing weight at this steady pace ensures that your body is burning fat rather than sacrificing lean tissue, prevents severe hormonal adaptations that stall your metabolism, and allows your lifestyle habits to truly lock in as long-term routines.

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